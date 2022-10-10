Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) Police in Evansville are investigating two deadly stabbings that happened within hours of each other over the weekend. Police say it is not un-heard of, but it is out of the norm.

The first stabbing happened on Friday night in the 1200 block of Park Street on the southside of the city. Police say they found 42-years-old Jerome Weathers with a stab wound to the chest. He later died at the hospital. Those who live nearby and walk along the street say they were surprised to hear the news.

“I head about it on the radio and thought why would anyone have that desire,” says Cheryl Lueder, who walks along the street daily.

Evansville Police say 26-year-old Zachary Page was arrested near the scene and is facing murder charges.

Less than 24 hours later, police responded to a stabbing at Mo’s House near Haynie’s corner.

“I cannot remember the last time we had an incident happen in that particular bar,” says Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department.

Police say someone found 30-year-old Colin McHargue of Newburgh laying in the restroom in a pool of blood. Police found the suspect, 29-year-old Zachary Parksey covered in blood near the scene and arrested him. According to an employee, Parksey and the victim came into the bar together.

“It sounded like they were arguing in the bathroom, but nothing indicated it would turn out like that,” Sgt. Gray says.

Police say if it were not for the witnesses who came forward in each case, it would have been hard to find those responsible.

“It does not make it any easier, as far as losing two victims, especially in a stabbing. But at least were able to make the arrests and get two dangerous suspects off the street,” Sgt. Gray says.