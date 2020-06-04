Evansville Police release body cam video of Saturday’s protest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police have released body camera video of Saturday’s protest which led to four arrests.

Protesters stood in front of officers outside the police headquarters for hours. EPD says one protester crossed through the police line trying to provoke officers.

The Evansville Police Department said objects were thrown at officers and a police horse was hit in the face.

Police then ordered the crowd to disperse. Three adults and one juvenile were arrested.

(This story was originally published on June 3, 2020)