EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are investigating after one person was shot Thursday night.

Police said it happened in the 1900 block of South Garvin around 7:30.

Police said one man was shot and showed up at a hospital a short time later.

Police do not have any information on his condition.

We’re told officers did stop a suspect vehicle.

Police said detectives are applying for a search warrant of the apartment where the shooting happened.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and we are working to get more information.