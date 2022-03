EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police officers are responding to a shooting on the city’s southside Monday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., officers received a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive.

Evansville Police say a suspecthas been arrested in connection with the shooting.

EPD says to avoid this area until further notice.

