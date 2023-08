EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Around 10 p.m. Monday, Evansville police received a report of a domestic violence situation in the area of South Green River Road and Bellemeade Avenue.

As EPD searched for a suspect, they set up a perimeter in the area. According to a sergeant, the perimeter was taken down around midnight since they could not locate a suspect.

The sergeant says they are still investigating the situation. As more details become available, this story will be updated.