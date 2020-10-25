Evansville Police find missing teen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – UPDATE: The juvenile has been found and is safe.

Earlier:

Central Dispatch says Evansville Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy with autism.

Dispatch says officers are searching for the juvenile in the 7700 block of Taylor Ave. and surrounding areas. A drone may be deployed in the search, but due to light rain in the area it hasn’t been activated yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on October 25, 2020)

