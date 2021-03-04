Evansville pools to reopen this summer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Hartke, Helfrich, Lorraine, Mosby and Rochelle-Landers will be open bringing some life to these rather dreary neighborhood pools that have stood unused since 2019. They never opened last year due to COVID.

Evansville’s Parks and Recreation Director Brian Holtz says the city took a financial hit with those closings – but the pools haven’t made money in years. Holtz says it’s more about the recreation it offers the community than profit.

“We don’t see a great impact as far as revenue generated, but what it does especially in the neighborhoods where these pools are located. It really is a great source for the communities to come out to enjoy. Admission is cheap, so that’s not our point,” Holtz said.

The city is looking to fill about 100 positions for lifeguard and cashier openings – even offering incentives.

“One of the incentives we will do is pay for the recertification fee and also if you need to be certified we will help fund that as well,” said Holtz.

He says people could use a positive right now after a year like we’ve had.

“Everybody should be entitled to come out and enjoy swimming whether you’re a great swimmer or not, it’s just about being out and enjoying that recreation.”

Hartke will be the first to reopen around Memorial Day weekend. Other neighborhood pools are scheduled to open June 5.

Holtz says they will start the process of cleaning the pools and looking to staff up immediately.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)