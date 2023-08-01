HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Evansville Professional Fire Fighters local 357 will host a highly anticipated press conference on August 1 at 9 a.m. where it will officially endorse Natalie Rascher as the preferred candidate for Mayor of Evansville.

The press conference will take place at the Fire Fighters Union Hall located at 2322 E Division St. in Evansville. There, representatives from Local 357 will gather to make the announcement. Mayoral candidate Natalie Rascher will be present to accept the official endorsement.

The endorsement signifies a strong vote of confidence in Natalie Rascher’s ability to lead Evansville towards a safer more prosperous future. According to a press release the Local 357 stated, “We firmly believe that under Natalie Rascher’s leadership, our community will thrive and continue to be a place we can all be proud to call home.”