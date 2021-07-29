Evansville recognizes August as Child Support Awareness Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A collaborative effort between city officials and mother Julie Eder, a child support advocate lead to a proclamation in Evansville.

“Their father and I got divorced. I think it was within five months he started not to pay and he went missing in action. We didn’t even have a phone number for him, no way of reaching him,” Eder said.

Eder said she’s a mother of three grown children who have aged out of the child support system. She said her experience in dealing with the lack of child support on and off during her children’s lives motivated her to want to help other parents who deal with similar issues in child support.

“I just want to help others. I’m very passionate about making sure children get what they deserve and that is making sure they are financially supported by both parents,” Eder said.

Eder said in her time researching and growing her knowledge in the child support system, she discovered President Bill Clinton proclaimed August as Child Support Awareness Month on a national scale and she went to city officials in Evansville to recognize this. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and others gathered Thursday to proclaim August Child Support Awareness Month. But Eder said this is just the first step in what she wants to do to help others. She told Eyewitness News she wants to start up a nonprofit.

“I could see the nonprofit being the link to connect the parents with those organizations so that they can get the help that they need. Some people just don’t have the resources or the time they need to find out to get help and that’s what I would like to do,” Eder said.

Attending the ceremony on Thursday was two of the three Eder children. Eder’s son Mitchell said he’s grateful for what his mother has done for him over the years.

“She’s worked countless jobs in her life, put away all of her freetime to work so we could do everything we wanted to do in life and I’m just grateful for that,” Mitchell Eder said.

Her daughter Claudia said she’s wanting to support her mom in this advocacy.

“It’s really important for people to make a change when they see an issue because I mean if my mom didn’t do this, who is going to do it? I don’t think it would have been done so just being able to show our support is the best way to give back for everything she’s given us through the years,” Claudia Eder said.