EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – An Evansville record store is celebrating its fourth year in business this week with a variety of promotions and giveaways.

With over 300,000 records in stock, Space Monkey continues offer a diverse selection of records for any taste in music.

Owner Patrick Holl says he is amazed at the support the store continues to receive, and is looking forward to what the future holds.

“it feels great. We’ve made so many friends, and customers. We’ve been lucky enough to have people come from all the major markets around us, plus all of the Tri-staters…it’s been quite a milestone,”says Holl.

Some of the prizes include a new turntable, and a signed album by The Cold Stares.

The store says customers can follow their Facebook page for all the latest giveaways and promotions throughout the week.