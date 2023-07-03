HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- The Evansville Recovery Alliance has announced their half-year numbers for distribution of the life saving medication Narcan. 6000 doses of Nasal Narcan have been distributed since the beginning of the year, marking the largest distribution effort yet for the organization.

According to Evansville Recovery Alliance, the impact is showing with more overdose reversals being reported via community feedback, EMS and emergency room data.

The Alliance urges community members to inform them of when they have used Narcan to ensure that they are serving locations in the community that need them the most. The Alliance also thanks community members for carrying Narcan and acting during emergency overdose situations.

Evansville Recovery Alliance provides free Narcan, test strips, safe-user kits, harm reduction tips and information to all of Vanderburgh County. They have multiple locations and ways to access free supplies, including delivery.