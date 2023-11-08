HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A new air service line will be coming to to the Evansville Regional Airport.

Airport officials will announce the new airline later this morning during a press conference. However, as of this morning Eyewitness News has noticed that Breeze Airways has added Evansville to their list of airports service, a new development since we last checked yesterday. The site lists direct flights to Orlando International Airport.

Eyewitness News will of course bring you new details as the press conference gets underway later this morning.