HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Tara Barney, who has served the Evansville region for seven years and has served as a chamber executive for over two decades, has decided to retire as CEO of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, a unified economic development and chamber organization, in 2024.

In a press release, Barney talked about her work.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to lead the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership and work in an industry I love,”

Barney went on to say:

“We have evolved E-REP into an essential community partner and are a key enabler in the region’s strategic growth. Perhaps most importantly, we also now have the most talented team we have ever had, with the entire staff and board working together to move the organization forward for the betterment of the entire Evansville region.”

After being appointed in March 2018 as President & CEO of the Southwest Indiana Chamber, Barney led the merger between the Growth Alliance of Greater Evansville and the Economic Development Coalition, which merged in 2021.

Appointed in March 2018 as President & CEO of the Southwest Indiana Chamber, Barney led the strategic alignment between the Chamber, the Growth Alliance of Greater Evansville, and the Economic Development Coalition, which merged on April 1, 2021.

Barney said she is looking forward to spending more time with her family, especially her grandchildren.