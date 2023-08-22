HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Evansville Rescue Mission (ERM) announced that it will hold its “Thank You, Camp Reveal” reception at Camp Reveal tonight, August 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The reception is a come-and-go event, open to the public free of charge and will offer light refreshments.

The ERM announced earlier this year that its Board of Directors has voted unanimously to place the Camp Reveal property on the market for sale, and is ceasing operations on the 105 acres after nearly a century of programming. The reception marks the Mission’s final public event as owners of the property.

Camp Reveal has been a part of the ERM since it was purchased by the organization’s first president and founder, Dr. Earnest “Pappy” Reveal back in 1927. Camp Reveal has served as the summer home to countless homeless and marginalized women and children as a place of respite from the city.

The Evansville Rescue Mission is the region’s largest homeless service provider and currently operates the Men’s Residence Center, the Youth Care Center, The Thrift Store, Mission Grounds Coffee Shop and the Furniture Warehouse.

The Mission plans to open the Susan H. Snyder Center for Women and Children on Evansville’s East side in early 2025. Annually, the Mission provides nearly 300,000 meals and close to 50,000 nightly bed spaces, with those numbers to increase significantly with the opening of the new facility.