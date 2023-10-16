HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville Rescue Mission is inviting the community to the groundbreaking of the New Susan H. Snyder Center for Women and Children.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 19 at 2:00 p.m. at 1400 Professional Blvd. in Evansville. Tracy Gorman, Executive Director of the Evansville Rescue Mission says that the goal of the new facility is to help address homelessness in the community and to bridge the gap for homeless women and children by providing programming such as education and child care to help those who need assistance to get back on their feet.

The project has reached nearly half of it $9 million goal and is continuing to raise funds. To learn more about the Susan H. Snyder Center for Women and Children, or to donate to the Evansville Rescue Mission, visit their website at www.evansvillerescuemission.org.