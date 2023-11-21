HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville Rescue Mission is set to host the 102nd Gobbler Gathering today, November 21 at the Old National Events Plaza.

The event provides more than two thousand tri-state families with a free seventy-pound food basket. The box will include traditional Thanksgiving mainstays including a 10-12 pound turkey, dressing, cornbread, green beans, potatoes and cranberry sauce. All items being dispersed were donated by area businesses, schools, churches, civic groups and individuals. In total over 140,000 pounds of food will be distributed to low-income individuals and families who have registered to receive a food box.

This year’s event will have distribution times at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.