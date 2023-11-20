HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Christmas is getting closer, and for some families shopping for gifts can put a real strain on finances.

To help ease the stress of the Holidays, the Evansville Rotary at Night is teaming up with Tractor Supply Co. in Evansville to collect toys and warm weather clothes for families in need. One of the main items recommended for these families in need is socks.

The toy and clothing drive will take place on December 2, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. When participants drop off items at the drive, they will also be able to take photos with the Grinch.