HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville School Corporation approved a deal to fix a lingering problem on Monday.

The EVSC awarded a bid to repair the overpass at Delaware School to Deig Brothers Lumber & Construction. Dieg Brothers had placed a bid for around 450,000 dollars to replace the bridge.

The overpass was first built in the 1980s and has seen minimal improvements since.

Some concern was seen during the school board meeting with some saying the money should not need to come out of the education fund as opposed to a city fund. The deal did go through despite the discussion.