HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Although it is still August, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is already searching for the city’s official Christmas tree.

In a recent Facebook post, Mayor Winnecke called on Evansville residents for their help searching for a tree to show the community’s holiday spirit. In order for a tree to be considered, it must be a solid evergreen, more than 20 feet tall and firm on all sides.