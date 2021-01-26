Evansville searching for metal brake theft suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is looking for a male suspect who is accused of stealing an 8-foot silver and black metal brake used for bending metal. The video of the theft is below:

The theft happened at Alexander West Funeral Home, located at 2100 W. Illinois St. on Jan. 1. Those who recognize the person, or has any information on the theft is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-4016 or contact the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)