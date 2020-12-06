Evansville shed catches fire for second time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A shed behind an abandoned Shell gas station in Evansville has caught fire for the second time.

A fire broke out Friday night at the shed in the 300 block of East Diamond Avenue.

Last month, it caught fire and it was believed to be an accident.

The shed is commonly used as a shelter for people who are homeless.

(This story was originally published on December 5, 2020)