Evansville sisters share COVID journey as nurses working frontlines of the pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Cassidy and Ally Jacobs are busy planning their futures. Both are planning for their weddings, and both are registered nurses at Deaconess Health.

These sisters were born 16 months apart. “Now I consider her my best friend,” said Cassidy,” We’re best friends.”

They’re now preparing for their own weddings, within five months of each other.

“Just really kind of helped each other plan and think things through,” said Ally, “That is huge. Planning a wedding is stressful. Don’t plan a wedding if you don’t have to.”

The two never imagined a pandemic would hit, interrupting their big days. “Extremely hard. Physically, mentally, emotionally.”

Extremely hard because COVID would put them both on the front lines day in and day out.

“My second day on my own as a registered nurse I started taking care of COVID patients,” said Cassidy.

The Jacobs sisters work for Deaconess Health System. Cassidy works in Neuro ICU, which became the COVID ICU unit. Ally is in the neurosurgical unit.

“I would hold their hand and watch their vitals until they took their very very last breath,” Cassidy recalls, “Very very hard. Extremely emotional. Sometimes it wouldn’t hit you until you came home and had time to think. Out of all the people I’ve taken care of, I’ve had one that has survived.”

Each shift Cassidy suited up ready to face the challenges of COVID. “I felt safe going into these rooms. But yes, we had the PAPR’s, the gowns, the gloves and masks and shoe covers.”

Ally saw a different side of the virus, “I could see my patients getting better. You know, you’re doing so much better, look at how you were and how you’re doing now.”

But even she couldn’t remain COVID free, contracting the virus in the fall. “I was sick. I was on the couch for a week. Terribly, terribly tired.”

Throughout this year, the sisters have offered strength, not just to their patients and families, but also to each other after a tough day.

“Emotional support was huge,” said Ally, “Just because we know not only with nursing and COVID, we know what the other is going through. We were able to just come home and even if she was crying, it’s ok.”

It was Ally, the younger sister, who inspired Cassidy to pursue nursing. The two went to USI at the same time.

“Ally is, I mean, she has her head on straight. She’s smart. She knows what she wants.”

Now Cassidy encouraging Ally to study for a masters degree, together, “I look to her for guidance. She’s my younger sister, but I turn to her. She’s an inspiration to me, and always has been. I look up to her. It’s crazy.”

As cases start to drop, the sisters reflect on the lessons learned in 2020. “Pray, love your family, love the Lord. Don’t take advantage of the little things.”

Through the pain of the past year, joy is found. Focusing on brighter days ahead.

“You’re literally getting to do life one on one with your best friend,” Ally says, “Not only life, but the same.” Side by side as sisters, students, and nurses.

Cassidy says she likes to be there for her patients, “You know, I like to take care of them. In hopes that I can make a difference.”



“It’s rewarding. Proud.”

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)