HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-A fire at a storage facility in Evansville is being investigated for arson.

Firefighters worked into the early hours of Thursday morning to put out the fire in the 4800 block of Tippecanoe Drive

Several fire crews responded to the fire that broke out just after nine last night. Up to a dozen storage units were affected.

At its peak, the smoke could be seen from miles away. We’re told someone drove over a fire hose and punctured it, complicating the issues for firefighters.