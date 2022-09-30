EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Teachers Association (ETA) announced its choices of candidates they will endorse for the EVSC Board of School Trustees in a message on Friday.

In the message, they say 12 out of 14 invited candidates chose to participate in their endorsement program. ETA officials say they were looking for certain qualities in their candidates they would endorse.

“We believe Trustees need adequate experience to serve on a governing board of a nearly $300 million corporation and need to value a strong and vibrant public school system as a cornerstone of our community.”

ETA’s Endorsed Candidates

District 1 Chris Kiefer

District 2 Mike Duckworth Andy Guarino David Hollingsworth

At-Large (Candidates don’t need to live in the District) Melissa Moore Jeff Worthington



ETA officials recognize they endorsed more candidates than there are seats on the Board; they say they believe all of their chosen candidates would be strong school board members. There is one seat available in District 1 and the At-Large race and two seats available in District 2.

Residents in Vanderburgh County are able to vote for all school board seats. ETA recommends voters chose from among their endorsed candidates.