HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An Evansville teenager charged with murder made an appearance in court on Monday.

Austin Ousley appeared on video during a hearing today. Ousley is accused of shooting brothers Shawn and Chad Wildt after trespassing on their property in February.

Shawn died at the scene, while Chad spent weeks in the hospital recovering. Ousley was found later that night with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ousley appeared able to walk without issues during his hearing today, but he did not speak.

He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.