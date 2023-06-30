HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Evansville will host The North Region Target Championship archery competition, also known as “Glow in the Cornfield” at the Goebel Soccer Complex from June 30 to July 2.

The three day archery event kicks off with the ‘Glow in the Cornfield’ event, which is a non-competitive shoot played under the illumination of the field lights after dark. The next two days will feature 72 different archer events, with disciplines including Barebow, Basic Compound, Compound, Fixed Pins and Recurve among others. 75 archers from across the Midwest will compete in the two day Star FITA tournament.

“We are excited to welcome this unique event back to Evansville for the third year! With the success of the first Glow in the Cornfield in 2022, the organizers have once again given the archers the opportunity to shoot under the lights, which is something new for most of the participants,” said Tim Fulton, the General Manager with the Evansville Sports Complex.

For more information and the full schedule of events, visit usaarchery.org.