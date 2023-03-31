HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced that the 86th Annual IHSAA Wrestling State Finals will be held at the Ford Center in 2024.

This will be the first time the city of Evansville has hosted an IHSAA State Finals event in any sport.

The scheduled dates of the next year’s state finals are February 16-17.

IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig spoke on the decision to put the finals in Evansville.

“We’re extremely pleased and grateful to the city of Evansville for their willingness to host the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals – one of our premier events every year,” Neidig went on the say

“Evansville has an impeccable reputation for hosting amateur athletic competitions, and we are very confident this will be a great and memorable experience for everyone who attends. Evansville stands ready for this opportunity to host this event and share their hospitality with the rest of the state.”

The event had previously been held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.