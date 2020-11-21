Evansville traffic to be impacted by sewer project

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Burkhardt Road at the intersection of Oak Street will be temporarily closed beginning Nov. 30 at 7 a.m. because of an ongoing sanitary sewer upgrade. The portion of the road is scheduled to reopen Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.

A detour route will be posted for thru traffic and is intended to direct traffic to Lincoln Avenue, Green River Road and Lloyd Expressway to avoid the construction area, officials say.

Lincoln Avenue will also be closed because of the same project, beginning at 7 a.m. Dec. 7 and reopening at 5 p.m. Dec. 11.

A detour route will direct traffic toward Lincoln Avenue, Burkhardt Road and Plaza Drive to avoid the construction area. A second closure of Lincoln Avenue is anticipated in January to complete additional improvements to the system, officials added.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS