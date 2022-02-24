EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Chapter of Veterans For Peace is not mincing words in calling for an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

In a press release received by Eyewitness News tonight the president of the group, Gary E. May, wrote:

“The vicious Dogs of War have been unleashed on Ukraine. As with all wars, those most victimized are civilians. Apparently motivated by empire building and the threat of NATO expansion, Russia places the Ukrainian people in peril as it bombards lands inside sovereign borders. Sadly, the death of innocents and the destruction of civil society will be felt by families for generations.”

May continues to write, “As veterans and our allies in the Evansville Chapter of Veterans For Peace (VFP 104), we speak from experience. We have seen first-hand or have engaged in our own nation’s geo-political chicanery fueled by the fear of Communist expansion. There are no winners in war. Our Veterans For Peace Chapter calls for an immediate ending of aggression in Ukraine and respect for its sovereignty.”

The press releases ends:

Respectfully,

On behalf of VFP 104

Gary E. May, President