EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – If you have ever wanted to take a ride in a World War II tank, you have a chance courtesy of the Evansville Wartime Museum. Rosie’s Revenge, an M-4 Sherman tank, is available for public rides on the first Saturday of every month.

“It’s a good example of what a Sherman tank would look like,” says museum volunteer Kevin Reid. “It has a standard Sherman armor man, and it has an early war hatch on it.”

The tank would hold a five soldier crew in an area with no extra space, something Reid says was an added challenge.

“I think it’s really important for us to understand how physically difficult the life of the soldier was, especially the ones in the armor.”

The confined area and bumpy ride creates a physically-demanding job.

“It’s a lot of work,” says tank driver Mark Rasche. “There’s no power or anything.” You can’t stop the inside track. So while you’re trying to turn to the right, you’re pulling on the right lever, and that track is still turning.”

Rosie’s revenge offers a close to home opportunity for the Tri-State, as volunteers say some of the closest Sherman tank rides are hours away.

“Most people don’t get that opportunity,” says Reid. And even though $100 sounds like a lot, it’s actually very affordable and is an unrivaled opportunity for anybody.”

The museum says tank rides are fully booked through the end of August. If you are interested in reserving a tank ride, or to find more information on Rosie’s Revenge, you can visit the Evansville Wartime Museum’s website.