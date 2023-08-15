HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville Wartime Museum is getting a new Executive Director. Sean George will be stepping into the role officially next month.

George has an extensive military and corporate leadership background. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis. He served in the Marine Corps for 13 years, and was the senior vice president of human resources for Evansville based shoe carnival.

George says that he is looking forward to expanding the museum’s community outreach, and preserving the Evansville area’s military heritage.

George’s first day on the job is September 5.