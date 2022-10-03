EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In preparation for Veterans Day, The Evansville Wartime Museum, the Evansville Veteran Center and the Healing Reins of Kentucky are collaborating to host Veterans Care Day on October 7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will take place at the Evansville Wartime Museum located at 7503 Petersburg Road. Commander Kirk Lippold, USN (Ret.) will be the featured guest speaker. He will speak at 1 p.m.

Commander Lippold was the Commanding Officer of the USS Cole when it came under a suicide terrorist attack by al Qaeda in Yemen. Museum employees say he is an inspirational leadership speaker who teaches others about the foundation of leadership as well as the author of “Front Burner”, a book that recounts the attack in Yemen his ship endured.

The Evansville Veteran Center will also have their mobile veteran center with a counselor and free dog tag machine that is available to veterans. The Healing Reins of Kentucky will be paying for all veterans to have free all-day admission to the museum on the day of the event.