Evansville Wartime Museum to make announcement on major development

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News has learned the Evansville Wartime Museum is expected to make an announcement Monday regarding a major development.

A news conference is scheduled at 10:00 Monday morning at the museum on Petersburg Road. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and members of the museum are expected to be there for the announcement.

The Evansville Wartime Museum houses several exhibits sharing Evansville’s military manufacturing production during World War II.

(This story was originally published on October 11, 2020)