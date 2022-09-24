EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville is now home to, “Deep Blue Indoor Play” an indoor family-friendly play center that opened up on Old Boonville Highway near Burkhardt.

According to their website, the inclusive play area is centered around an ocean theme and deep sea exploration. The owner says she opened the play area to ignite the imagination of children and introduce them to the wonders of the ocean.

Adults are allowed to get in on the fun too! While they are not allowed in the playground area, adults are allowed to participate in the “clip’n climb” climbing arena.

The play area hours are:

Monday and Tuesday: closed

Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

There are also “Minnow Morning” hours every Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for toddlers and those with special needs.

Customers pay one price for the entire day. The pricing is:

Wednesday to Friday: $5 – Ages 12-23 months $12 – Ages 2-3 years $16 – Ages 4+ years



Saturday to Sunday $5 – Ages 12-23 months $14 – Ages 2-3 years $18 – Ages 4+ years



$10 for Adults who wish to use the climbing walls

More information can be found at their website.