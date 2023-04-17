Henderson, Ky. (WEHT)- An Evansville woman is arrested after an argument over a thermostat ends in a stabbing.

Evansville Police say they were called to a residence on Marybeth Avenue Sunday.

They say 59-year-old Melody Choate stated she and her sister Sherry Miller were arguing over the temperature of a thermostat.

When Choate threatened to have the utilities turned off.

She says Miller grabbed a baseball bat and pointed it at Choate. According to reports, Choate says this is when she stabbed her sister in the shoulder.

Choate was arrested, and Miller was taken to a hospital. Choate was transported to the Vanderburgh County jail.