Evansville woman celebrates 94th birthday on Juneteenth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville woman is celebrating her 94th birthday on the same day as Juneteenth.

Bertha Irvin celebrated her big day today with a parade outside of her home. Family and friends from the area drove by to show their support. Irvin’s granddaughter even came all the way from Texas to help celebrate.

Bertha says that she feels great, and is thankful for her family and friends.

“I still feel great on the inside. it’s love in my heart for everyone,” Bertha said.

Bertha also handed out food and some of her birthday cake to those that drove by today.