Evansville woman charged with attempted murder after shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was charged with attempted murder after police said she shot her husband Friday.

Around 5:15 in the morning, a woman called 911 and said she thought a man was shot.

Firefighters went to the home in the 3300 block of West Franklin Street and found a man that was shot in the abdomen.

According to a police report, firefighters were told it was an attempted suicide, but the victim told police he did not shoot himself.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and had to get surgery. Police said his heart stopped twice during surgery.

Officers said Alexandra Burris, 25, told another person that she shot her husband. She was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

She is being held on no bond.