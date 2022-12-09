EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman due back in court Friday where a new trial date is expected to be set.

The hearing comes following a mistrial being declared November 30th on all but one charge against Heidi Carter.

Carter had faced two counts of rape in connection with an incident on Stinson Avenue last October, but one of those charges was dropped.

Evansville Police say Carter and her boyfriend, Carey Hammond, raped, tortured, and killed 50-year-old Timothy Ivy inside a home on October 19th, 2021.

Police also found a woman who they say had been shackled and raped.

Hammond was shot and killed by police when he exited the home after they say he pointed what looked like a gun at them.

Carter was found guilty on lesser charge of having a hand gun without a license.

The parties will meet today to set a new trial date for the unresolved charges that include rape and criminal confinement.