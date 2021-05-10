Evansville woman hands out free food to help out community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville woman is giving back to the community by offering a free food table.

Grace Schmitt collected donations and set up a table at Bellemeade Ave. and Weinbach Ave.

She says she wants to help those who can’t get to food pantries. She’s held events similar to this before.

“I love the community here,” said Schmitt. “Everybody treats me well. They knew who I am. I will never quit.”

Schmitt says more than 25 families were helped by Monday’s event.

She plans to give away clothing and bedding in a couple of weeks.

(This story was originally published May 10, 2021)