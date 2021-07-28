Evansville woman seeking answers to water bill woes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Jamestine Cook, who lives off of South Governor Street in Evansville, spoke to Evansville city leaders Tuesday night about a water bill issue that continues to climb.

Cook told Eyewitness News she’s got a water bill that now is up to more than nine hundred dollars.

Eyewitness News followed up with her and officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility on Wednesday. Cook said officials with the water and sewer utility did come by Wednesday morning. Public Information Officer Ella Johnson with the utility said they’ve pulled Cook’s meter to send off to a third party company.

“Then they’ll test it and send the results back,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said a new meter will be installed and there is a pipe that will continue supplying her home with water. Cook said she’s still wondering what will happen in regards to her bill.

“It’s still too high. I’m still going to work extra- they said “well we’ll work to make arrangements with you” and that doesn’t help me with the bill. It just makes me have to pay it longer and then I’ll have to fight the current bill that comes in behind these bills,” Cook said.

Cook said she has had a plumber look at her home and said the plumber did not find a leak. Johnson said they’re waiting on test results from the current meter to see if something’s wrong with the way it reads.

“I know we overnighted the meter to M.E. Simpson and I’m not sure how long it would take but I don’t think it would take very long. It could be a matter of days or early next week that we could have it back,” Johnson said.