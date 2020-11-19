Evansville woman sentenced for drug dealing in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman was sentenced to a decade in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to dealing in meth.

Kristifer Weddle, 34, was arrested in November 2019. Court documents say she initially gave law enforcement a false name, had an active arrest warrant in Warrick County and had more than five grams of meth in her underwear while she was being booked at the Posey County Jail.

Officials say Weddle admitted to planning to sell meth and that she had dealt methamphetamine approximately two times per week for the month leading up to her arrest.

Weddle was previously convicted of Dealing in Methamphetamine in 2012.

(This story was originally published on November 18, 2020)