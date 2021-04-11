Evansville woman wanted for manslaughter arrested after traffic stop

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – A woman wanted for manslaughter is in jail after police say they pulled her over for failing to signal a lane change.

Police say around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, near the intersection of Old Business 41 and E Diamond Ave, a vehicle in the right lane merged all the way to the left turn lane. The driver did not signal the lane change until the vehicle was more than halfway into the other lane.

A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of Stringtown Rd and Diamond Ave. Police identified the driver as Kelley Jo Brand, 34, of Evansville, who was found to have an active felony warrant for manslaughter.

Brand was taken into custody and told police she had a “40” on her. Police found a black 40 caliber Walther P990 inside her waist band. Police also found 0.5 grams of cocaine inside a container on a lanyard Brand was wearing around her neck.

According to an affidavit, deputies found several items in Brand’s car that are indicative of dealing illegal narcotics. Police seized 16.4 grams of cocaine, 20.5 grams of methamphetamine inside two clear plastic bags, three glass pipes with burnt residue, and a black plastic tube containing 78 Alprazolam pills. Police also removed 549 rounds of ammunition and 16 magazines from the vehicle.

Brand faces the following charges:

Failure to signal

Dealing methamphetamine

Dealing cocaine

Possession Schedule I, II, III, IV, V

Possession of paraphernalia

Possession of a handgun without a license

She is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

(This story was originally published on April 11, 2021)