HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An Evansville woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend is given a reduced bond.

Today in court, 35-year-old Leresa Ann Phelps had her bond set at $2,000.

Phelps was arrested last week after EPD received calls about a man later identified as Kevin Schlater walking near Burdette Avenue with blood on his arm.

Police say Schalter admitted Phelps stabbed him. As a condition of her reduced bond, Phelps was also issued a no-contact order with Schalter.

Phelps will be back in court on June 1.