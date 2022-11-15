EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mesker Park Zoom & Botanic Garden says, tis the season! Come join them at the North Pole for the most important meal of the day.

They are selling tickets for a breakfast with Santa. Officials say they are offering six sessions and two special sensory sessions. You must attend the session for which you purchase the ticket as space is limited.

The sessions will take place:

December 3– 8:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. & 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

December 4– 8:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. & 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

December 10– 8:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. & 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Sensory Sessions

December 11– 8:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. & 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

The event will be held indoors and is not weather dependent so come prepared. The ticket includes zoo admission for the rest of the day after your session is done.

Tickets can be found here.