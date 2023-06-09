HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)—University of Evansville Alon Baer has had a very decorated career as a member of the UE men’s swimming and diving program over the past three years.

Now, he can add the title of “National Champion” to his list of achievements, as Baer took home the individual title in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke event earlier today during the 2023 Israeli Championships at the Wingate Institute in Netanya, Israel.

Baer posted a time of 1:01.85 to take home the individual title in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke.