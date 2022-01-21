Evansville’s first Chinese restaurant set to close this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After five decades in business, Evansville’s first Chinese restaurant and downtown staple is closing its doors.

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District reports on social media Shing-Lee is closing at the end of this week.

The post said the restaurant opened in 1971 along Main Street.

In 2016, the building next door to Shing-Lee caught fire, forcing the restaurant to close.

Shing-Lee re-opened 2018.

The Improvement District’s post encouraged everyone to visit the restaurant one last time to order their favorite meal as Shing-Lee is set to close in a few days.