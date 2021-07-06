Evansville’s Flourish Plant-Based Eatery offers free lunches for students

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Flourish Plant-Based Eatery is offering free sack lunches through the summer for all students and families facing food scarcity. The westside restaurant will be handing out sack lunches until funds run out for their school lunch program.

“You don’t even have to let us know, just say hey I’m here for the free school lunch program, and we’ll get you a bag and that’s it. Don’t need any explanation, we’re just happy to feed the community,” Emily Yeakle, daytime manager, said.

The restaurant is taking donations for their school lunch program. If you would like to donate, there is a donation box at their store located on S. Red Bank Road. Some of their artists are stepping up to help which means buying art could help feed hungry students this summer. The proceeds for certain pieces of art, for sale inside the store, will go towards this school lunch program.

The sack lunches can be picked Tuesday-Friday from 12 PM-4 PM at 222 S. Red Bank Road in Evansville.