EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A free concert series many families look forward to was cancelled as air quality concerns continue to loom over the Tri-State.

Organizers in Evansville say the decision to cancel Music in the Park on June 29 was made because of the continued air quality issues and high heat index.

The event, which draws the community to Evansville’s parks throughout the summer, was originally scheduled to have live music from “Just Us 4”, food trucks and a half-pot.

While Evansville is considered to be in the “danger zone” when it comes to air quality, health experts are urging everyone to avoid going outdoors unless absolutely necessary.

“The best way to protect yourself is to stay indoors the best you can, stay in the air conditioning, make sure you have all your medications…” says Dr. Kailyn Kahre, Emergency Physician at Ascension St. Vincent. “Don’t go outside unless you absolutely have to.”

The next Music in the Park event is set for July 13 at Lorraine Park. For more information, visit EvansvilleParksFoundation.org.