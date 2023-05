HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A long-standing University of Evansville baseball record was broken Friday night.

Outfielder Eric Roberts hit his 21st home run of the season during the Purple Aces game against the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The record had stood since 1987, when Ed Kothera hit 20 homers.

The Purple Aces lost the game, mustering only three runs to UCI’s seven.