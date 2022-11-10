EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Santa is coming to town! The West Side Nut Club present Santa Land 2022 at Acorn Plaza located at the corner of 10th and Franklin Street.

Nut Club officials say Santa Claus and his elves will be at the plaza for visiting from 3 to 6 p.m. on the following dates:

December 10 & 11

December 17 & 18

The event is free and open to the public. Come enjoy complimentary cookies, hot cocoa and a free photo with Santa. Reports say there will be special visits by Paw Patrol, Buzz Lightyear, SpongeBob and more beloved characters!

The event is family friendly so relax and listen to live performances by local bands and choirs and have some fun.